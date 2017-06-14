Shakira Bito ganadó di ‘The Model by Del Monte 2017’

WILLEMSTAD.- Djadumingu último e organisashon IBFF, enkargá ku organisashon di e sertámen di Miss Curaçao Teenager a organista ‘The Model by Del Monte 2017’, un proyekto kaminda e kandidatanan mester a kumpli ku e tarea di promové e marka ‘Del Monte’.
Pa e proyekto aki Shakira Bito a resultá e ganadó apsoluto, ganando den tur tres kategoria ku a keda husga ku tabata ‘Best Supporting Models Female’, ‘Best Supporting Model Male’ i ‘Best Hair Fantasy’. Komo promé finalista a keda premiá, Angelle Curiel i di dos finalista: Xhyllienne Nivillac.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR



Den e Bembe

‘Listening to Dance’ un konsierto klásiko den ‘Fortkerk’



Den e Bembe

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ta enkabesá e lista di ‘Forbes 100’



Den e Bembe

“FireON” tei lansa su di dos produkshon titulá: ‘Imperfekto’



Den e Bembe

Akademia Showbizz di Danny Yanga ku tremendo show pa klousurá temporada



Den e Bembe

Eksitoso evaluashon di baile na Sentro di Bario Souax



Den e Bembe

‘ONE’ a los su promé kansion promoshonal ‘Bo Wowonan’