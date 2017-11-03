Death announcement
We hereby announce the death of
Lennard B. Philbert
Ex-employee of Shell
Wife : Rose Philbert-Joseph
Children : Nicolas Philbert & family
Lloyd Philbert & family
Irma Philbert & family
Lydia Philbert & family
Grand Children : Lloyd-Andrew Philbert
Vanessa Philbert
Christopher Pieters
Kevin Philbert
Regine Pieters
Jordan Philbert
Tom Oostelbos
Roos Oostelbos
Friends and family : Philbert (Grenada, England,
Canada), Joseph (Grenada, USA) Reginald Pieters & family,
Lucille Connor, family Ettienne.
The funeral services will be held at Morada Santa Bottelier on Tuesday 7th November 2017 from (9:00 – 10:30u).
We would appreciate a donation to Stichting Alzheimer instead of flowers/wreaths.
There will be no condolences at home after the funeral.
Lennard B Philbert rest in peace
My deep condoleances to family Philbert Joseph Nieveldt and others.
May God bless you all