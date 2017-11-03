    Lennard B. Philbert

    Death announcement
    We hereby announce the death of

    Lennard B. Philbert
    Ex-employee of Shell

    Wife : Rose Philbert-Joseph

    Children : Nicolas Philbert & family
    Lloyd Philbert & family
    Irma Philbert & family
    Lydia Philbert & family

    Grand Children : Lloyd-Andrew Philbert
    Vanessa Philbert
    Christopher Pieters
    Kevin Philbert
    Regine Pieters
    Jordan Philbert
    Tom Oostelbos
    Roos Oostelbos

    Friends and family : Philbert (Grenada, England,
    Canada), Joseph (Grenada, USA) Reginald Pieters & family,
    Lucille Connor, family Ettienne.

    The funeral services will be held at Morada Santa Bottelier on Tuesday 7th November 2017 from (9:00 – 10:30u).

    We would appreciate a donation to Stichting Alzheimer instead of flowers/wreaths.

    There will be no condolences at home after the funeral.

    1. Lennard B Philbert rest in peace

      My deep condoleances to family Philbert Joseph Nieveldt and others.

      May God bless you all

