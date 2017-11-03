Death announcement

We hereby announce the death of

Lennard B. Philbert

Ex-employee of Shell

Wife : Rose Philbert-Joseph

Children : Nicolas Philbert & family

Lloyd Philbert & family

Irma Philbert & family

Lydia Philbert & family

Grand Children : Lloyd-Andrew Philbert

Vanessa Philbert

Christopher Pieters

Kevin Philbert

Regine Pieters

Jordan Philbert

Tom Oostelbos

Roos Oostelbos

Friends and family : Philbert (Grenada, England,

Canada), Joseph (Grenada, USA) Reginald Pieters & family,

Lucille Connor, family Ettienne.

The funeral services will be held at Morada Santa Bottelier on Tuesday 7th November 2017 from (9:00 – 10:30u).

We would appreciate a donation to Stichting Alzheimer instead of flowers/wreaths.

There will be no condolences at home after the funeral.