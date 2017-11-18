It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of

Theodor Maxwell PANDT

Former Lt. Governor of St. Maarten,

Saba & St. Eustatius

Born: February 16, 1939 in St. Eustatius

Died: November 7, 2017 in St. Maarten

Preceded in death by his wife: Irina M.J. Pandt-Scoop

He leaves to mourn:

His beloved Daughter : Varina

His beloved Grandson : Maxwell

His beloved Son in Law : Raphael

Longtime Outstanding Housekeeper : Clary

Longtime Special Employee : Joan

Brother : Wilhelm

Goddaughter : Nataly

Special relatives & in-laws:

Julius Scoop & family, David Curiel & family, Mignette Henriquez & family, Maria Pandt, Loesje & Anthon Casperson, Atley Sieger, Eric Scoop & family, Russel Scoop, Lyanne, Catharina, Hensey & Jan Beaujon, other relatives too numerous to mention.

Special friends & longtime clients:

Alberto d’Abreu de Paulo, Mary Henriquez, Oral Gibbs, Carolyn Buncamper, Joe Peterson, Haresh Nandwani, Mark, Martha Miranda, Josette Hunt, Sam, Mike Ferrier, Irma Mulder, Sonia Vlaun, Zaida, Natacha Carty, Francis Carty, John Ronday, George Pelgrim, Billy Williams, Marcel Gumbs, Paul Marshall, George & Lou Halley, Will Johnson, Lynwood Bell and all his other longtime friends and clients too numerous to mention.

Former Supervisory Board Member: Shareholder Foundation NV GEBE, KADASTER, APNA, CFT, recipient of “Officier in de Orde van Oranje Nassau”.

A man of utmost principle, he was loved by all despite the fact he was quite stubborn in his views. Max was an honorable man & always walked a straight line.

The service of Thanksgiving for Theodor Maxwell PANDT will take place on Monday, November 20, 2017 at the St. Martin of Tours Church, Front Street, Philipsburg, St. Maarten. Viewing & Tributes 2:00 – 3:00 pm, service 3:00. Followed by private cremation.

All services entrusted to Royal Funeral Home & Crematorium